Tight security measures taken for Christmas, Quaid Day celebrations

30,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed to provide security for 3,583 churches across the province

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab police have made stringent security arrangements to ensure peace and protection on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day on Thursday (today).

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, 30,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed to provide security for 3,583 churches across the province, including Lahore.

More than 5,000 police officers and personnel will provide security at more than 600 Christian places of worship in the provincial capital.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 2,832 CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor sensitive churches, and 4,546 metal detectors will also be used for checking in churches.

More than 1,000 police personnel will be deployed for security of programs held on Quaid-e-Azam Day.

IG Dr Usman Anwar said that security will be on high alert on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day, and additional personnel will be deployed at sensitive churches.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the police should remain extremely alert, keep a close watch on anti-national elements and suspicious individuals, and supervisory officers should ensure security arrangements through constant communication and mutual consultation with the administration of churches.

The IG said that leaders of all schools of thought should ensure the promotion of interfaith harmony on Christmas, and that Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations should be continuously monitored with the help of cameras from the Safe Cities Authority.

He said that commandos and snipers will be deployed to secure sensitive churches and important places, and that Dolphin Squad, Peru, and elite police teams will ensure effective patrolling around churches and Christian communities.

Dr Usman Anwar said that CTD and Special Branch teams should suppress terrorist and evil elements in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

IG Punjab directed all RPOs, DPOs, and CTOs to monitor security and traffic arrangements themselves and said that flag marches, search and sweep operations are being conducted around churches and Christian settlements before Christmas.

He said that security of all sensitive facilities, including parks, entertainment venues, and foreign embassies, should be ensured on Christmas.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, lady police officers will also be deployed to check female citizens on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day.

Churches have been divided into categories A, B and C based on sensitivity, with 164 churches in Category A, 360 in Category B, and 3,059 in Category C.