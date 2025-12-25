Armed forces pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

The exemplary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam is still a beacon of light for the nation and the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Armed Forces have paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

According to ISPR, the Pakistan Army, in a message on the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said that the exemplary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam is still a beacon of light for the nation and the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

According to the ISPR, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation. The Air Chief and Naval Chief also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation. The Pakistan Armed Forces reiterated their unwavering commitment to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

The Pakistan Army's Public Relations Department said that the Pakistani Armed Forces vowed to play a full role in accordance with the ideals and aspirations of Quaid-e-Azam, and also reiterated their commitment to efforts for the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, national stability, peace and development.