President, PM greet Christian community on Christmas

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended warm greetings and sincere wishes to Christian citizens of Pakistan and to Christian communities around the world on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

In his message, the president said Christmas is a time of hope, peace and compassion. “The message of love and service to humanity that this season brings reminds us of the deep bonds that unite all people.”

“Father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, articulated a vision of Pakistan rooted in freedom and equality for all. In his historic address to the first Constituent Assembly on 11 August 1947, he said: ‘You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or any other place of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed — that has nothing to do with the business of the State.’ These words remain a powerful affirmation of our commitment to religious freedom and mutual respect among all citizens,” the president added.

He said Christian citizens of Pakistan have made important contributions to our society in politics, national defence, education, literature, arts, music, health care, social welfare and public service. Their efforts strengthen our shared progress and enrich our national life.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Christmas.

The prime minister said Christmas conveys a universal message of love, peace, tolerance, and goodwill for all humanity.

He prayed that the birth anniversary of Hazrat Isa (AS) would bring peace, stability, and prosperity to the Christian community and the country.

Highlighting the role of the Christian community in Pakistan, he said that they were an active, positive and peaceful segment of society and had rendered commendable services in education, healthcare and other sectors, contributing to social harmony and national development.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Christian community in the fight against terrorism, saying their contributions alongside the rest of the nation were a source of pride for Pakistan.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he said ensuring equal rights, freedoms, economic well-being, and equal opportunities for all citizens without discrimination remained among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister urged people of all faiths to work together for a strong, secure, and prosperous Pakistan and concluded by extending warm Christmas greetings to the Christian community.