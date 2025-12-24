Fazlur Rehman urges rulers to follow Islam, not the West

Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged rulers to follow Islam instead of the West, rejected anti-Sharia narratives, and vowed continued struggle to make Pakistan a complete Islamic state.

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Pakistan’s rulers should seek public support by following Islam rather than the West.

Addressing the Dastar-e-Fazilat Conference, he said the West is fearful of Islamic knowledge and expressed regret that Pakistan’s rulers appear to be following the same path. He stated that whatever the United States considers a threat is also labelled a threat by local rulers, adding that blaming Sharia merely for being Islamic reflects hostility towards Islam.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected statements expressing hatred for Sharia and said legislation against the Quran and Sunnah amounts to rebellion against the Constitution of Pakistan. He stressed that sovereignty in Pakistan belongs to Allah, not the United Nations.

He said non-Islamic legislation is a deviation from the decisions of Allah and the Prophet (PBUH), adding that while promises are made to eliminate the interest-based system, no practical steps are visible.

The JUI-F chief said weakening the Federal Shariat Court violates constitutional commitments and lamented that recommendations of the Council of Islamic Ideology were not presented in parliament.

He said his party never compromised on freedom or religion and would openly oppose any role played against Islam. He reaffirmed that religious seminaries would continue to exist and the struggle would go on, declaring that transforming Pakistan into a complete Islamic state remains JUI-F’s objective.