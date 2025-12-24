Foreign medical graduates' national registration exam results announced

Results of the national registration exam for foreign medical graduates were announced, with 1,473 candidates passing and temporary registration certificates to be issued for house jobs.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Results of the first phase of the National Registration Examination (NRE) for foreign medical graduates have been announced.

The examination was conducted under the supervision of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), Rawalpindi. All key stages of the exam, including paper setting, result compilation and final announcement, were assigned to NUMS.

A total of 7,076 candidates registered for the exam, including 6,993 medical and 83 dental graduates. Of these, 7,012 candidates appeared in the examination, while 64 remained absent.

Overall, 1,473 candidates were declared successful, including 1,467 medical and six dental graduates. The pass percentage for medical candidates stood at 21.17 percent, while the dental pass rate was 7.23 percent. The examination was held on December 14, 2025.

Under regulations, two National Registration Examinations are required to be conducted annually for foreign medical graduates. In the previous phase held on June 25, 2025, 5,035 candidates registered, 4,994 appeared, and 1,252 candidates passed. The overall medical pass percentage in that phase was 25.26 percent, while 41 candidates were absent.

Successful candidates from both phases will be issued temporary registration certificates to enable them to undertake house jobs either within Pakistan or abroad.