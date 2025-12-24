Section 144 imposed in Murree

Authorities in Murree have imposed Section 144 on Mall Road, banning entry of rowdy tourists ahead of Christmas and New Year.

MURREE (Dunya News) — Authorities have declared entry of rowdy or misbehaving tourists prohibited on Mall Road, Murree, ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Murree announced that Section 144 has been imposed from December 25, and strict action will be taken against violators.

The DPO said the measure aims to provide a safer and family-friendly environment for tourists.

Families and regular visitors are encouraged to enjoy Mall Road and other nearby recreational spots in Galiyat and surrounding areas, while rowdy tourists are strictly barred from the main Mall Road.