Christians worldwide celebrate Christmas with enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Christmas celebrations are set to take place on Thursday (today) both internationally and within Pakistan, as millions of Christians worldwide commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

In Bethlehem, Palestine, pilgrims are expected to gather at Manger Square to attend prayers and ceremonies marking the occasion. Vatican City will host the Pope’s traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing at St. Peter’s Square, drawing devotees from around the world. Across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia, churches will hold special services, while public festivities such as Christmas markets, carol events, and light displays will continue.

In Pakistan, Christian communities in major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Faisalabad will observe Christmas with church services, prayers, and communal gatherings.

Churches will be decorated with Christmas trees and lights, and special prayers for peace, prosperity, and national wellbeing will be offered.

Earlier interfaith events in Punjab and Sindh emphasized religious harmony and unity among communities.

Authorities and community leaders have urged citizens to celebrate responsibly while adhering to health and safety guidelines. Christmas, combining religious devotion and cultural festivity, continues to be a symbol of peace, goodwill, and togetherness across the world.