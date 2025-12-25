Nation celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Quaid’s leadership, vision, and guiding principles continued to inspire the nation in facing contemporary challenges.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The nation is celebrating the 149th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Thursday (today).

He exemplified conviction, perseverance, and hard work that laid the foundation of Pakistan. Quaid’s principles of democracy, justice, and equality remained central to the country’s national journey and must continue to shape its institutions and decision-making.

Ceremonies will be held across the country throughout the day. Tributes will be paid to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and unparalleled leadership.

A grand changing of the guards’ ceremony will be held at the Quaid's mausoleum. A guard of honour and flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the Quaid Residency.

The founder of Pakistan changed the map of the subcontinent by establishing a separate state for the Muslims of India.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, into a merchant family in Karachi. He received his early education from Sindh Madressatul Islam in Karachi.

Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah received a law degree from London. He started his political career by joining the Indian National Congress.