PTI rejects PM's offer for negotiations as 'hypocrisy'

Says they will not negotiate with the incumbent government under any circumstances

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer for negotiations.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram said his party had rejected the Prime Minister’s conditional negotiation offer.

He alleged that the Prime Minister's conditional offer for talks is a proof of duplicity and hypocrisy, adding, “They will not negotiate with the incumbent government under any circumstances, and the mandate has been stolen.”

Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the founding chairman has authorised Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas to negotiate.

If the government is serious, it should talk to the leadership of the Movement to Protect the Constitution of Pakistan, the PTI leader said.

Read More: Barrister Gohar avoids response to PM's dialogue offer

The spokesperson commented that the demand for an apology shows political panic and intellectual bankruptcy.

Sheikh Waqas Akram alleged that the founding chairman has been held in solitary confinement in inhumane conditions, and meetings with the founding chairman are being prevented despite court orders.

He said that Form 47 ministers are committing contempt of court, the judiciary seems to be failing to implement its orders, and false cases are being filed against PTI leaders at a rapid pace.

Sheikh Waqas Akram said that fake ministers are afraid of Imran Khan's popularity.

He said that public support cannot be eliminated through coercion, imprisonment, and threats.

“The government is paralysing parliament, pressuring the judiciary, and silencing the media. Oppression is temporary, truth and people's power will eventually prevail, and the government should immediately clarify the secret military agreements related to Gaza,” he said.