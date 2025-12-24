Barrister Gohar avoids response to PM's dialogue offer

Barrister Gohar said that issues related to negotiations would be handled by Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar on Tuesday avoided to respond to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s dialogue offer offer.

Barrister Gohar said that under the current circumstances he could not say anything on the matter. He added that issues related to negotiations would be handled by Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. Barrister Gohar did not give any clear response to the Prime Minister’s offer.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is ready to negotiate seriously, the Government of Pakistan is also fully prepared for talks. However, he emphasized that no dialogue would be possible based on illegal demands or blackmail.

Addressing a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he has repeatedly made it clear in the National Assembly that negotiations can move forward on legitimate and constitutional points. He added that PTI members have also been invited for dialogue on the floor of the assembly.

He further said that harmony among all political parties is essential for Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

