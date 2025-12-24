Work in energy sector rapidly progressing in Tharparkar: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the federal government has also praised the Sindh government’s public–private partnership unit.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that work in the energy sector is progressing rapidly in Tharparkar, and added that a water pipeline will carry water into Thar.

Addressing a ceremony, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated that 1,650 megawatts of electricity generated from Thar coal will be added to the national grid. He added that Sindh’s public–private partnership projects are receiving recognition at the international level.

Terming the Nabisar–Vajihar Water Supply Project a landmark achievement and one of the largest and most complex Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) schemes in Sindh’s history, the chief minister said the project would ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply to Thar coal power plants.

