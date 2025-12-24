Governor Karbala hosts President Zardari; discussions focus on areas of mutual interest

The Iraq visit is part of President Zardari’s broader efforts to strengthen diplomatic, cultural, and people-to-people ties in the region

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Governor of Karbala, Iraq, Dr Nsayif Jassim Al-Khatabi, on Tuesday hosted a lunch in honour of President Asif Ali Zardari and their discussions focused on areas of mutual interest, including cultural exchange, tourism, and the protection of historical sites.

The president expressed appreciation for the warm reception and emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration between the two countries, President’s Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

President Zardari noted that it was a matter of great honour to be in a city that hosted some of the most revered places in Islam.

Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Governor of Punjab, Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon, Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iraq accompanied the president.

“The Iraq visit is part of President Zardari’s broader efforts to strengthen diplomatic, cultural, and people-to-people ties in the region,” it was further added.

