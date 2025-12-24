Minor girl among three killed in Karachi road accident

At least three persons, including a minor girl, lost their lives in multiple road accidents in Karachi on Tuesday.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including a minor girl, lost their lives in multiple road accidents in Karachi on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred near Garam Chashma in Manghopir area of Karachi where a minor girl died when she was hit by a speeding truck. The deceased was identified as five-year-old Noor Saba.

The second accident took place in Latifabad area where a woman was killed when she was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Shagufta.

The third accident occurred near Grace Indus Yard area in Maripur where 30-year-old Zeeshan was killed when he was ran over a trailer. Police and rescue teams shifted the dead body to hospital.

