Punjab CM's remarks against LHC decision irk lawyers' bodies

Suspension of Punjab Property Ownership Ordinance. Bar councils condemned the CM Maryam Nawaz's statement, demand her withdraw it.

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - The Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar and Punjab Bar Council have condemned Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s statement against the Lahore High Court’s decision to suspend implementation of the Punjab Property Ownership Ordinance and demanded withdrawal of the statement.

A statement issued here on Tuesday by the lawyers' organisations expressed solidarity with Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum.

Pakistan Bar Council Ahsan Bhawan said the LHC’s decision to stop the implementation of the Property Ownership Ordinance was absolutely correct, adding the Punjab government should correct its direction and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz should come to her ‘senses’.

Vice Chairman, Punjab Bar Council Zabihullah Nagra, said that the CM should withdraw the statement against the decision and the Punjab government should stop alleged propaganda against Chief Justice Aalia Neelum.

The Lahore High Court Bar and the Lahore Bar also condemned the Punjab government's statements against the LHC CJ and said that the Punjab government should refrain from ‘highhanded tactics’.

Lawyers' organisations have demanded that Lahore High Court declare the Property Ownership Ordinance null and void.