Christmas tree installed at Liberty Chowk on instruction of CM Maryam

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has installed a Christmas tree at the Liberty Chowk in Lahore as a gesture of love for Christian community.

In a message on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said: “A 42-foot-tall Christmas tree has been installed at Liberty Chowk, Lahore, as a powerful gesture of love, plurality, and inclusion.”

“It reflects the message that minorities are not only safe in Punjab but are also valued, respected, and an integral part of the social fabric,” she said.
 

