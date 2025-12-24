Irregularities uncovered in recruitment of govt employees as Hajj support staff

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that every year 70 percent of candidates are selected from previous staff and 30 percent new staff is selected.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Government employees who applied to serve as Hajj support staff [Khudam-ul-Hujjaj] during next year’s Hajj have lodged numerous complaints over violations of merit.

The applicants submitted complaints to the Prime Minister’s Complaint Portal against serious irregularities in the NTS test for Khudam-ul-Hujjaj. According to the complaints, a merit list was displayed without conducting physical tests, resulting in the deprivation of new candidates’ rights.

According to the complainants, within minutes of the results being uploaded on the portal on the night of December 20, selected candidates had already received selection messages.

Applications from government employees for Khudam-ul-Hujjaj were invited until November 30. The candidates also sent petitions to the Prime Minister’s Complaint Portal and the Federal Ombudsman regarding the alleged irregularities in the examination, requesting selection strictly on merit.

Sources say that the physical tests of successful candidates have also been dropped. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that every year 70 percent of candidates are selected from previous staff and 30 percent new staff is selected, and that all provinces are given quotas according to population.

