Development of Karachi is top priority of Sindh Govt: Sharjeel

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Senior Sindh Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that the development of Karachi is the foremost priority of the Sindh government.

He stated that the Sindh government is working day and night for the development of Karachi and is determined to make it Pakistan’s most developed and modern city.

Sharjeel Memon said that work is underway on the city’s infrastructure, education, health, and other key sectors. He added that a total investment of Rs 194 billion has been utilised to improve roads and traffic infrastructure.

The senior provincial minister further said that work on major projects will begin by March and added that quality and timely completion will be ensured at all costs.

