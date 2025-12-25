Train services suspended across Balochistan today

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, though officials did not disclose specific details.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Train operations across Balochistan will remain completely suspended today due to unavoidable reasons, railway authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, though officials did not disclose specific details behind the suspension.

According to Pakistan Railways, several major passenger trains have been cancelled for the day. These include the Jaffer Express running from Quetta to Peshawar, the Bolan Mail travelling from Quetta to Karachi, and the Jaffer Express operating from Peshawar to Quetta. In addition, the Chaman passenger train will also not operate today.

Railway officials stated that the suspension of services is limited to one day and normal operations are expected to resume afterward. Passengers have been advised to postpone their travel plans and stay in contact with railway helplines or official platforms for updates.

The temporary halt is likely to affect travelers heading to and from major cities, causing inconvenience during the busy travel period.

