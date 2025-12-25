Cold wave persists in Balochistan as mercury drops below zero

As per official data, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at minus 4 degrees Celsius.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Cold and dry weather continued across Balochistan on Thursday morning, with temperatures in several cities dropping to freezing and sub-zero levels, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said that severe cold conditions are likely to persist in most parts of the province, particularly in the northern districts, while partly cloudy weather is expected in the northwestern areas.

As per official data, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at minus 4 degrees Celsius, while Ziarat experienced even colder conditions with the mercury dropping to minus 5 degrees Celsius. In Qalat, the minimum temperature stood at 6 degrees Celsius, whereas Zhob recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius.

Other areas also witnessed chilly conditions. Sibi reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, Turbat recorded 11 degrees, and Nokkundi saw the mercury fall to 1 degree Celsius. In Chaman, the temperature dropped to 2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, relatively milder but cold weather prevailed in the coastal belt. The minimum temperature in Gwadar and Jiwani was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents, especially in colder regions, to take precautionary measures as the cold spell is expected to continue over the coming days.

