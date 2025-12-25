Change of guard ceremony held at Quaid's mausoleum

During the ceremony, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul assumed the ceremonial guard duties

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An impressive change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in connection with his birth anniversary on Thursday.

During the ceremony, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul assumed the ceremonial guard duties.

Commandant of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry was the chief guest on the occasion.

He laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha. He also recorded his remarks in the book of visitors.

Earlier, Quran Khwani was also held at the mausoleum for the departed soul of Quaid-e-Azam.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

They urged the nation to renew its commitment to the democratic and inclusive ideals laid down by the Founder of Pakistan.

Paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary, President Asif Ali Zardari said Quaid’s leadership, vision, and guiding principles continued to inspire the nation in facing contemporary challenges.

He said the Quaid’s call for unity, faith, and discipline provided a clear direction to the nation, adding that these ideals were essential for progress, social cohesion, and national confidence.