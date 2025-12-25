Pakistani Embassy in Washington hosts Christmas celebration, envoy calls for interfaith harmony

In his special message on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, extended Christmas and New Year greetings to the Christian community in the US and Pakistan.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dunya News) – A special Christmas ceremony was held at the Pakistani Embassy in the United States.

During the festive event, a cake was cut and gifts were presented to members of the diplomatic staff belonging to the Christian community.

In his special message on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, extended Christmas and New Year greetings to the Christian community in the US, Pakistan, and around the world. He said that Christmas is not only a celebration for followers of Christianity, but a moment of joy for people across the globe.

He stated that Pakistan is a multicultural, multilingual, and multiethnic society, where social, cultural, religious, and other traditions have evolved and strengthened over thousands of years.

The ambassador said that focusing on shared values rather than differences will not only improve the present but also help sustain harmony and interfaith coexistence. Respect for all religions and sharing in each other’s happiness strengthens the bonds of humanity.

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh added that Muslims firmly believe that Christ (peace be upon him) was one of God’s chosen prophets and is worthy of great respect.

He further said that relevant United Nations resolutions on interfaith harmony reflect global consensus and discourage hatred within the framework of internationally recognized human rights. He once again congratulated the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

Concluding his message, the ambassador expressed hope that the year 2026 would bring peace, progress, and prosperity to the entire world, and that the spirit of Christmas would continue not only throughout 2026 but in all the years to come.