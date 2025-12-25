Two killed, four injured in Nankana Sahib roof collapse

The tragic incident occurred in the Bora village of Nankana Sahib when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed, killing two children and injuring four others

NANKANA SAHIB (Dunya News) - An unfortunate incident occurred in the Bora village area of Nankana Sahib when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed, killing two children and injuring four others, including husband and wife.

According to Rescue officials, the deceased children have been identified as 10-year-old Hania and 13-year-old Hadi.

Those injured in the incident include 50-year-old Yaseen, 45-year-old Tasleem Bibi, 19-year-old Zain, and 17-year-old Mishal.

Rescue personnel pulled the injured from the debris and shifted them to a hospital in critical condition, where they are receiving medical treatment.

All the deceased and injured belong to the same family. Following the tragic incident, an atmosphere of grief prevails in the area.