No injustice will be tolerated against minorities, says PM at Christmas event

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting minority rights, emphasizing equality, justice, and religious freedom, reflecting Quaid-e-Azam's vision and Islam's values.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the government’s unwavering support for the minority communities in Pakistan, assuring them of equal opportunities for progress and prosperity.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Islamabad to mark Christmas celebrations, the prime minister emphasised that minorities' rights would be safeguarded at all costs. He underscored that no injustice would be tolerated against any minority group.

The premier expressed solidarity with minorities, stressing that Pakistan belongs to all citizens, and everyone has equal rights to live with dignity and respect.

He highlighted the core values of Islam, which promote love, peace, justice, equality, and brotherhood, and reiterated that these principles reflect the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which advocate kindness and respect towards others.

Shehbaz Sharif further noted that Pakistan’s Constitution explicitly upholds the protection of minorities' rights, including those of Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and Parsis.

Referencing the vision of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the prime minister reminded the audience of Jinnah's famous speech affirming that people in

Pakistan are free to practice their religion, whether it be in mosques, temples, churches, or gurdwaras. This, he said, remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s Constitution and national ethos.

