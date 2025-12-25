UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed due in Pakistan today on official visit

The visit will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - United Arab Emirates (UAE) President and Abu Dhabi’s Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will undertake official visit to Pakistan on Friday (tomorrow).

The UAE President is undertaking this visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This will be his first visit to Pakistan as the President of United Arab Emirates.

PR No.3️⃣8️⃣2️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣



Curtain Raiser: Visit of the President of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, December 26,2025 pic.twitter.com/AlmWtn8nWJ — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 24, 2025

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, UAE President will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

PM invites UAE investments in key sectors for economic growth

The visit will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The visit of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reflects the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries.