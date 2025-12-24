PM invites UAE investments in key sectors for economic growth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan's strong and abiding commitment to further strengthening its relations with the UAE

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited increased UAE investments in key sectors to support Pakistan's economic growth and stability.

Talking to Ambassador of the UAE Salem Mohammed Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi in Islamabad on Tuesday, he expressed Pakistan's strong and abiding commitment to further strengthening its relations with the UAE.

He also acknowledged the UAE's consistent support for Pakistan in times of need, including humanitarian assistance and developmental projects.

Expressing his satisfaction at the volume of bilateral trade between the two sides, the Prime Minister further highlighted the need for both sides to focus on enhancing economic ties, trade, investment opportunities, and collaboration in areas such as energy, minerals, IT, railways and aviation.

The UAE's Ambassador expressed his country's firm resolve and keen interest to deepen partnership with Pakistan across all spheres. He assured the Prime Minister that he would work hard to explore new avenues for cooperation that would benefit both nations.

