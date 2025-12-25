No compromise on protection of minorities, says CM Maryam

She emphasised, “We are all not Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, or Hindus, but Pakistanis.”

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday assured that as long as she is in office, she will stand “like a wall of steel” against any mistreatment of minority members in the province.

Speaking to the Christian community on Christmas, she directed that any issues related to minority cemeteries be addressed immediately and asked minority leader Ramesh Singh Arora to provide budget details so the government could ensure proper funding.

She emphasised, “We are all not Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, or Hindus, but Pakistanis,” and said Punjab will remain a safe and supportive place for minorities, with no tolerance for violations of their rights.

Maryam Nawaz also praised the efforts of Suthra Punjab workers in maintaining church cleanliness and stated that all places of worship across the province are being improved. She highlighted that minorities have equal rights in the provincial budget and announced plans to increase the minority welfare card amount from 75,000 to 100,000 rupees to further enhance their well-being.

She concluded that Punjab aims to set an example globally, demonstrating that all citizens are united and protected, and that minorities hold a cherished place in the province.