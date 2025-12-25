Lahore Ring Road toll tax increased for all vehicle categories

The revised toll rates came into effect earlier this week and apply to all major vehicle categories.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore Ring Road Authority has announced a 16.67% increase in toll charges for the Northern Loop, Southern Loop, and Eastern Bypass.

Under the updated schedule, the toll for cars and jeeps has been raised from Rs. 60 to Rs. 70. Charges for Hiace vans and wagons have increased from Rs. 120 to Rs. 140, while minibuses and coasters will now also pay Rs. 140, up from Rs. 120.

The toll for buses has been revised upward from Rs. 300 to Rs. 350. Similarly, heavy vehicles, including loader trucks, dumpers, and 2–3 axle pickups, will now be charged Rs. 420, compared to the previous rate of Rs. 360.

For trucks and trailers with more than three axles, the toll has been increased from Rs. 600 to Rs. 700.

Exempted Vehicles

The following vehicles remain exempt from toll charges on the Lahore Ring Road:

Ambulances

Defence vehicles

Flag cars

Firefighting vehicles

Funeral vans

Official vehicles of the Ring Road Authority or concessionaire

Police vehicles

Vehicles bearing official plates of: