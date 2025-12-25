Cabinet Division announces December 26 holiday in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Government of Pakistan’s Cabinet Division has issued a notification declaring a public holiday on December 26 within the limits of Islamabad, while cancelling the previously announced holiday for December 24.

According to the notification, the Pakistan Secretariat and all federal institutions located in Islamabad will remain closed on Friday, December 26.

However, the Cabinet Division clarified that hospitals, banks, offices providing essential services, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, CDA, Islamabad administration, police, IESCO and Sui Northern Gas offices will remain open.