Two terrorists, including wanted ring leader Dilawar, killed in DI Khan raid

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – Security forces have carried out an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, killing two Khawarij, including a highly wanted ring leader, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted in the general area of Kulachi after confirmed intelligence reports indicated the presence of Khawarij militants in the area. Security forces effectively targeted the militant hideout during the operation, leading to an exchange of fire that resulted in the killing of two Khawarij.

The ring leader was identified as Dilawar, who was described by ISPR as a high-value target long sought by law enforcement agencies. He had remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities, including attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians. The government had announced a bounty of Rs4 million on his head due to his continued involvement in acts of terrorism.

ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the killed militants, adding that both had been linked to several terrorist incidents in the region. The recovery further confirmed their operational role in militant activities aimed at destabilising the area.

The military’s media wing said sanitisation and search operations were continuing in and around the area to ensure the elimination of any remaining Khawarij, including those operating with foreign backing. ISPR specifically noted that efforts were underway to neutralise any Indian-sponsored militants still present in the region.

It added that the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign, being carried out under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam” approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, would continue with full resolve. Security forces and law enforcement agencies, ISPR said, remain committed to eradicating foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.