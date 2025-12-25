PIA to resume direct London flights from March 2026

Pakistan International Airlines will restart direct London operations from March 2026 after the UK lifted a five-year ban.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Thursday that it will resume direct flights to London from March 2026, following the lifting of a five-year ban on Pakistani airlines in the UK earlier this year.

The national carrier has secured four weekly slots at London’s Heathrow Airport, which were temporarily allocated to Turkish Airlines to keep them active during PIA’s suspension. With restrictions easing, PIA formally informed Heathrow Airport of its intention to restart flights.

The announcement comes shortly after a consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation became the highest bidder for a 75% stake in PIA, offering Rs 135 billion and surpassing a rival group headed by Lucky Cement.

The consortium now includes Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited, which will contribute financial support and corporate expertise while joining the airline’s management structure.

In a statement, the consortium said it will invest Rs 125 billion in the first year to improve ground operations and overall services.

Plans also include expanding PIA’s operational fleet from 18 to 62 aircraft, signaling a major upgrade in the airline’s capacity and service standards.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation, Muhammad Ali, told Reuters that the government expects the new ownership to take operational control by April 2026, subject to approvals from the Privatisation Commission board and the cabinet.

The contract signing is expected within two weeks, followed by a 90-day period to complete financial and regulatory formalities.

This development marks a significant step in reviving Pakistan’s national carrier and expanding international operations after years of suspension and restructuring.

