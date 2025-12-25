PML-N president Nawaz Sharif turns 76

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Veteran politician and president of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif turned 76 today.

His daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, took to social media to extend her heartfelt birthday wishes, praising him as a true statesman and the only leader in Pakistan’s history to have served three terms as prime minister. She highlighted his resilience and influence through decades of challenging political seasons.

Born on 25 December 1949 into Lahore’s prominent Sharif family, Nawaz is the son of Muhammad Sharif, founder of the Ittefaq and Sharif groups. His first term as Prime Minister spanned November 1990 to July 1993, followed by February 1997 to October 1999, and his latest term from June 2013 to 2017. Across these three tenures, he became Pakistan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, serving over nine years in total, with each term concluding amid political upheavals.

بانی پاکستان اور معمارِ پاکستان کو سالگرہ مبارک pic.twitter.com/ibcDBytbFQ — PMLN (@pmln_org) December 25, 2025

Over more than 45 years on the national political stage, Nawaz Sharif has remained a key figure in Pakistan’s political spectrum.