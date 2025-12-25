Islamabad High Court announces December 26 holiday following capital shutdown

Islamabad High Court declares december 26 holiday for high court and district courts after capital shutdown announcement linked to foreign delegation visit

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has announced a holiday for December 26 and issued a formal notification in this regard.

According to the notification issued by the Islamabad High Court, the IHC as well as Islamabad’s district courts will remain closed on December 26. The Registrar’s Office of the Islamabad High Court has formally circulated the holiday notification.

It is pertinent to note that the Islamabad administration had earlier declared a public holiday in the federal capital on December 26 in connection with the arrival of a high-level foreign delegation.

However, a notification issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf clarified that the public holiday would not apply to the ICT administration, CDA, Islamabad administration, police, and government hospitals.