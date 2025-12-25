Jordan armed forces chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defence ties

Pakistan and Jordan reaffirm strong defence cooperation during a high-level military meeting at GHQ

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Major General Yousef Ahmed A Al Huneiti, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces, has visited General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to meet Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, COAS and CDF of Pakistan, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

During the meeting, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), both leaders explored matters of mutual interest, including regional security dynamics and opportunities to enhance bilateral defence and military cooperation.

The Jordanian military chief praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces, highlighting their pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening defence ties with Jordan. He emphasised the significance of joint efforts in addressing evolving security challenges facing the region.

The discussions concluded with a mutual resolve to expand military-to-military collaboration between the two nations, signalling a continued commitment to shared strategic goals and regional stability.