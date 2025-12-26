Nawaz Sharif established peace in Karachi, brought development in Sindh: Minister Kohistani

Kohistani said that if Pakistan had not carried out nuclear explosions, we would not have been able to face the enemy and respond

HYDERABAD (APP) - Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohistani said that Nawaz Sharif established peace and order in Karachi along with the development works in Sindh, which cannot be ignored.

It is no secret that there was the worst lawlessness in Karachi, targeted killings were common, no citizen could go out freely, but Nawaz Sharif established peace in Karachi. It is wrong that Nawaz Sharif has not done any work in Sindh.

He made this statement here on Thursday in an event organised by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and on the occasion of Christmas.

Kayal Das Kohistani said that today’s event was organised in a very good manner, for which the entire team deserves congratulations. He welcomed the officials of all the districts, including Karachi, to come to Hyderabad.

He said that we have gathered here to pay tribute to our great leaders, one of whom is the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mian Nawaz Sharif, who made Pakistan a nuclear power, even though the nuclear program, which was founded by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, advanced it.

Kohistani said that if Pakistan had not carried out nuclear explosions, we would not have been able to face the enemy and respond.

He said that in 1998, when India carried out nuclear explosions, Nawaz Sharif had said that he would definitely respond to those explosions and he showed it by doing so and showed it by blasting in response to India’s explosions.

He said that Pakistan is a peaceful country where minorities enjoy freedom, where Holi is celebrated and Christmas is also celebrated and this freedom is according to the constitution.

He promised to make Karachi a developed city like Lahore.

He said that people who say that Pakistan will be destroyed economically and those who will go bankrupt, their dreams have been shattered and Allah Ta’ala has made Nawaz Sharif more powerful and the journey of development that started in 2017 is continuing rapidly.

He said that Nawaz Sharif has connected Sindh with Motorway, if there was no Motorway, how would the people of Sindh be able to travel to Punjab and other cities.

He said that the Sukkur-Multan Motorway was built by Nawaz Sharif’s government and the existing Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway will be completed in 2026 by our government.