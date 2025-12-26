Mild earthquake jolts Quetta, second in Balochistan within month

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.4 and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicenter of the earthquake was 38 kilometres northwest of Quetta

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 shook the provincial metropolis on Thursday night, spreading a panic in residents, who have been frequently experiencing such jolts for the couple of months.

With the tremors, people came out of their houses in panic and recited Kalma Tayyaba. They stayed in the open for quite sometimes.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.4 and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicenter of the earthquake was 38 kilometres northwest of Quetta.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or property due to the earthquake so far.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale jolted Sibi and its adjoining areas in Balochistan. The local administration and rescue agencies closely monitored the situation.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 53 kilometres northwest of Sibi at the depth of 11 kilometres.

