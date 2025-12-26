PAF JF-17 squadron gives aerial salute to UAE president

In a grand display of hospitality, Pakistan Air Force aircraft provided a formal air escort to the dignitary as he entered Pakistani airspace

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A six-member squadron of Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder Block III aircraft extended a grand aerial salute to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a grand display of hospitality and brotherhood, Pakistan Air Force aircraft provided a formal air escort to the dignitary as he entered Pakistani airspace.

The grand welcome by the Pakistan Air Force is a testament to the deep brotherly relations and mutual respect between Pakistan and the UAE.

Pakistan rolls out red carpet for UAE president on his first visit

The formation leader extended a warm greeting to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on behalf of the prime minister and people of Pakistan.

JF-17 Thunder Block III is the latest multi-role fighter aircraft, which reflects the advanced operational capabilities of Pakistan Air Force.