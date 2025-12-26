Pakistan rolls out red carpet for UAE president on his first visit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has arrived in Pakistan today on a one-day official visit.

As soon as the aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, Pakistan Air Force fighter jets escorted the UAE President’s plane and presented an aerial salute.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with federal ministers, received the President of the United Arab Emirates at Nur Khan Air Base. The UAE President was accorded a 21-gun salute and a guard of honour.

براہِ راست:متحدہ عرب امارات کے صدر عزت مآب محمد بن زائید النہیان کی نورخان ایئربیس راولپنڈی آمد https://t.co/Ic7pUbyvYK — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 26, 2025

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also met the federal ministers present at the airport. This is Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s first visit to Pakistan. He warmly interacted with children representing Pakistan’s diverse cultures who were present to welcome him.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, a high-level delegation comprising ministers and senior officials has also accompanied the UAE President to Pakistan. During the visit, discussions will be held on bilateral relations, the regional situation, and matters of mutual interest at the global level.

The spokesperson said that President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit reflects the long-standing and brotherly relations between the two countries. The visit is expected to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, development, and regional stability.

During his visit, the UAE president will hold meetings with Pakistan’s political and military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest, regional developments, and ways to further enhance Pakistan-UAE cooperation.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit is expected to play a key role in boosting collaboration in critical sectors, including bilateral trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development, and economic cooperation. Both sides are also likely to review progress on ongoing projects and explore new opportunities for strategic partnerships.

In view of the high-profile visit, a public holiday has been declared in Islamabad. The Cabinet Division issued a notification announcing the closure of the Pakistan Secretariat and all federal government offices within the capital.

The District Administration Islamabad has declared Friday, 26th December 2025 as a local holiday within the revenue limits of the Islamabad

All essential services, including hospitals, police, ICT administration, CDA, and utility services, will remain operational. pic.twitter.com/Hn6cck8iGG — DC Islamabad (@dcislamabad) December 24, 2025

The Senate Secretariat and National Assembly Secretariat will also remain closed. Additionally, the Islamabad High Court and Islamabad district courts have announced a holiday for December 26, with the Federal Constitutional Court canceling its cause list for the day.

However, essential services will remain operational. Hospitals, banks, emergency services, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, CDA offices, Islamabad Police, IESCO, and Sui Northern Gas offices will continue to function as usual.

