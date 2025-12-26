PM Shehbaz, UAE President discuss investment, energy and trade cooperation

PM Shehbaz Sharif and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed held talks in Islamabad on bilateral relations, trade, investment and regional issues.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday discussed the broad spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two leaders reviewed the long-standing partnership between the two countries and assessed progress on cooperation across multiple sectors. Discussions focused on strengthening existing ties and exploring new avenues to further expand engagement at both governmental and institutional levels.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed examined opportunities to enhance collaboration in key areas including investment, energy, information technology and other priority sectors. Both sides stressed the importance of increasing bilateral trade and deepening economic cooperation to unlock mutual growth.

The meeting also covered major regional and international developments, with the two leaders exchanging views on issues of shared concern. Pakistan and UAE leadership underlined the need for continued coordination on regional stability and global challenges.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-UAE relations and reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation in pursuit of shared goals of peace, stability and sustainable development.