Pakistan releases welcome song for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's first official visit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - To mark the first official visit of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan has released a special welcome song.

The song features visuals of the UAE president’s arrival in Pakistan, a grand reception, and warm moments including a handshake and embrace with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The welcome video also includes charming scenes of children presenting flowers to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The song reflects the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, highlighting mutual affection and respect at the public level.

With lyrics centered on “Ahlan wa Sahlan, Marhaba,” the song symbolizes the sentiments of goodwill and hospitality expressed by the people of Pakistan for the distinguished guest.

Through this musical tribute, the strong fraternal ties, mutual respect, and cooperation between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have been prominently showcased.