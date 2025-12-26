Punjab govt announces free bus, rickshaw service in Lahore during Basant days

The use of metallic strings, chemically treated thread, or any hazardous kite-flying material will remain strictly prohibited.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has announced that buses and rickshaws will operate free of charge in Lahore on February 6, 7, and 8 amid Basant celebrations.

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said the decision aims to discourage the use of motorcycles and reduce road accidents during Basant.

She added that the government is considering allowing limited kite-related manufacturing from December 30, but with strict conditions. The use of metallic strings, chemically treated thread, or any hazardous kite-flying material will remain strictly prohibited. All kite manufacturers, sellers, and suppliers will be required to register with the respective Deputy Commissioner. Any violation could result in cancellation of registration, heavy fines, and imprisonment.

Minister added that severe penalties and long-term imprisonment would be imposed on individuals caught flying or selling kites without official permission.

She also clarified that only cotton-based thread will be permitted for making kite strings. Additionally, the use of more than nine strands in the string has been strictly prohibited to minimise the risk of injuries and accidents associated with sharp or reinforced strings.

Meanwhile a civil society representative highlighted that organizing a safe and regulated Basant could create employment opportunities and boost tourism in Lahore. The Walled City Authority has been directed to conduct a public survey to gather citizens’ views on holding a secure Basant event.

