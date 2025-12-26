AJK govt forms six-member PAC

Former finance minister and Legislative Assembly member Abdul Majeed Khan has been elected as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

MUZAFFARABAD (Muhammad Aslam Mir) – The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a six-member Public Accounts Committee (PAC) comprising members of the Legislative Assembly.

According to a notification issued by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the committee members include Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan of the Muslim Conference, Colonel (retd) Waqar Noor of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Asim Sharif Butt, and Taqdees Gilani of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

As chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Abdul Majeed Khan will be entitled to privileges and benefits equivalent to those of a minister.

