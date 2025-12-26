Pakistan seeks UK action over PTI-linked social media posts threatening Field Marshal Asim Munir

Pakistan's Interior Minister Tallal Chaudhry confirmed the government has written to the UK, urging action against PTI-linked social media content inciting violence.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk/Dunya News) – State Minister for Interior Tallal Chaudhry confirmed on Friday that the government has written to the UK government regarding "inciteful" statements and content circulating on social media involving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The minister highlighted a video circulating online that has raised concerns. The letter urges the UK to take action against individuals involved in inciting terrorism, violence, and instability in Pakistan from British soil.

The Pakistani government has specifically raised concerns about social media accounts linked to PTI, which are spreading videos calling for the assassination of Pakistan’s army chief.

The letter emphasised that such content is not merely political discourse, but a direct call for the murder of a senior military figure of a UN member state.

The letter also highlighted that PTI-associated platforms are persistently promoting calls for violence and unrest.

Pakistan has asked the UK authorities to identify and investigate those responsible for this content and pursue legal action against them.

In addition, the letter called for an investigation into the role of PTI and its linked platforms in promoting violence, hatred, and widespread instability in Pakistan.

It urged decisive legal and administrative measures, including a possible ban on PTI.

The letter stressed that the UK’s response to this matter will be seen as a test of its commitment to counterterrorism efforts and international law.

