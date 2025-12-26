257 suspects arrested attempting illegal sea route to Iran in December

According to officials, the arrested suspects hailed from multiple provinces, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

(Web Desk) - 257 suspects attempting to illegally travel to Iran via sea routes were arrested during December 2025, official report confirmed.

The crackdown, carried out at various points along the southern coast, is part of ongoing efforts to combat human smuggling and illegal border crossings.

According to officials, the arrested suspects hailed from multiple provinces, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Punjab accounted for the highest number of arrests, with 142 individuals, followed by 63 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 12 from Sindh. The remaining suspects were from various districts of Balochistan.

Among those apprehended, 34 were foreign nationals, including 30 Afghans, 2 Bangladeshis, and 2 Iranians. Investigations revealed that the suspects were planning to use Iran as a transit point to reach other countries illegally.

The arrests took place near Gwadar and Jiwani, key locations along the southern coast often used for smuggling and illegal crossings. Legal action has been initiated against all suspects, and preliminary investigations are underway to track organized human smuggling networks.

Authorities emphasized that the crackdown is ongoing, with all available resources being deployed to prevent illegal border crossings and dismantle human trafficking operations. Security and border enforcement agencies are maintaining high vigilance to ensure that such incidents are minimized in the future, protecting both national security and vulnerable individuals from exploitation.

