ECP extends deadline for Islamabad LG elections nomination filing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for candidates to submit nomination papers for the upcoming Islamabad local government elections.

Earlier, the last date to file nomination papers was set for December 27, 2025. The ECP has now granted candidates an additional two days, making the new deadline December 30, 2025.

According to an official spokesperson of the Election Commission, the extension has been provided to facilitate prospective candidates and ensure a smooth nomination process.

The Islamabad local elections are part of the broader efforts to strengthen local governance in the federal capital. The ECP has urged candidates to complete their submission within the revised timeline to avoid disqualification.

The move comes amid increased interest from political parties and independent candidates aiming to participate in the elections, which are expected to be closely contested.

