Islamabad High Court resolves over 15,800 cases in 2025

Islamabad High Court disposed of 15,805 cases in 2025. Justice Inam Amin Minhas led with 2,039 cases. Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar resolved 1,223 cases, with significant contributions from other judges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of a total of 15,805 cases in 2025, according to its annual performance report.

The report highlights the efficient handling of cases across various bench categories, with a significant contribution from both single and larger benches.

Of the total cases, 11,108 were resolved by single benches, while larger and division benches handled 4,697 cases. Justice Inam Amin Minhas led the court’s performance, resolving 2,039 cases, followed by Justice Mohammad Azam Khan with 1,841 cases, and Justice Mohammad Asif, who resolved 1,338 cases.

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Sarfraz Dogar, resolved 1,223 cases in 2025. Notably, as the acting chief justice, Justice Dogar completed the hearing of 13 cases.

Other judges, such as Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani, also contributed significantly to the court's workload.

The report also details the performance of larger and division benches. The larger bench, comprising Chief Justice Dogar, Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir, and Justice Azam Khan, handled 32 cases, while the tax-related cases bench, made up of Justices Babar Sattar and Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, resolved 412 cases.

