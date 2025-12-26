Dog bite cases surge alarmingly across KP in 2025

The report reveals that more than 87,364 dog bite cases were recorded across the province during 2025.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Dog bite cases have increased to alarming levels across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising serious public health concerns, according to the latest report issued by the provincial Health Department.

The report reveals that more than 87,364 dog bite cases were recorded across the province during 2025, marking an increase of over 27,000 cases compared to 60,223 cases reported in 2024. Health officials have termed the surge “dangerous” and called for urgent preventive measures.

District-wise data shows that Mardan reported the highest number of cases, with 13,328 people affected by dog bites. A sharp rise was also observed in Peshawar, where reported cases jumped from 655 in 2024 to 4,558 in 2025, reflecting an increase of more than 3,900 cases within a single year.

Other districts have also witnessed worrying figures. Swat recorded 7,335 cases, Lakki Marwat 7,274, Lower Dir 5,576, Haripur 3,795, Buner 3,880, Shangla 2,534, and Abbottabad 2,683 cases. Meanwhile, Charsadda reported 1,233 and Nowshera 1,731 dog bite incidents during the year.

Health experts have expressed serious concern over the escalating numbers, warning that uncontrolled stray dog populations pose a major risk, including the potential spread of rabies. They stressed the need for an effective provincial strategy, improved vaccination coverage, and coordinated efforts to control stray dogs.

Experts also emphasized launching public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on preventive measures and immediate medical response after dog bites. Authorities have been urged to take swift action to prevent the situation from worsening further.

