KP CM arrives in Lahore today for three-day visit

PESHAWAR (Zeeshan Kakakhel) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi arrives in Lahore today (Friday) for a three-day official visit.

During his visit, the KP chief minister is expected to hold meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians at the Punjab Assembly. Sources further revealed that he may also visit Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet party leaders who are currently incarcerated.

The chief minister is also likely to visit the residences of detained PTI leaders as part of his outreach efforts. Several important meetings with senior party figures are planned during his stay in Lahore, aimed at reviewing political developments and strengthening party coordination.

In addition, Suhail Afridi is expected to attend a ceremony at the Lahore High Court. According to sources KP CM may also visit Zaman Park, the residential area of PTI founder Imran Khan, during the trip.

The visit comes amid heightened political activity and is being viewed as significant in terms of party strategy and internal consultations. Further engagements and meetings may be added to the schedule depending on developments during the three-day visit.

