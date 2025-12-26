Lahore ATC issues written verdict in May 9 cases, Mehmood ur Rashid sentenced to 33-year jail

Prosecution presented details of various WhatsApp messages and 70 social media accounts, and forensic reports were also submitted in court

LAHORE (Dunya News) –The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore has issued its written verdict in two cases related to the events of May 9, sentencing Mehmood ur Rashid to 33 years in prison, while Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Umar Cheema have each been sentenced to 10 years.

The court awarded Rashid a cumulative sentence of 33 years’ imprisonment along with a fine of Rs600,000. Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, and Ijaz Chaudhry were each sentenced to 10 years in prison. Mahmood Rashid received separate sentences under different sections of the law.

The court acquitted 23 accused due to lack of evidence. It held that the presence of Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Omer Sarfraz Cheema at conspiracy meetings was proven. In total, seven accused, including political leaders, were sentenced after the charges were established.

According to the verdict, the prosecution stated that four leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, incited unrest among the public to fuel arson and violence across the country. The prosecution presented details of various WhatsApp messages and 70 social media accounts, and forensic reports were also submitted in court.

The verdict further noted that the JIT investigation team found the accused guilty, and that the accused did not challenge the JIT report before any forum. While the accused maintained their innocence in their final statements, the prosecution successfully proved its case.

