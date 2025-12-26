Pakistan's top diplomatic wins in 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) – From international recognition at the UN to strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia, China, Turkey, and the US, the year 2025 was a defining year for Pakistan’s diplomacy.

The country’s proactive role in regional stability, peace initiatives, and global cooperation demonstrates a year of transformative achievements and enduring influence on the international stage.

Here’s a glimpse of what Pakistan achieved on diplomatic fronts this year.

UN experts recognise Pakistan’s position against India

On 15 December 2025, a UN expert report officially identified India as the aggressor in the April 22 attack in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region. The report highlighted violations of basic human rights, including life, personal security, access to water and food, and environmental sustainability. Despite India’s extensive lobbying, the world refused to accept its position, giving Pakistan a major diplomatic victory and international legitimacy.

Pakistan strengthens ties with Saudi Arabia

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia deepened their strategic partnership through high-level political and military engagement. Field Marshal Asim Munir received the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class on 22 December for his role in strengthening bilateral relations.

The two countries expanded joint training, security cooperation, and defence coordination, while Saudi Arabia committed to investment in Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure, and mineral sectors. The 17 September Defence Agreement further cemented their long-term collaboration.

Pakistan-US relations reinvigorated

Practical cooperation with the United States saw renewed momentum in 2025. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir’s diplomatic engagements strengthened economic, security, and trade relations. Agreements included IMF programme alignment, promotion of US private sector investment in energy, IT, and minerals, and expanded cooperation on climate finance and development projects. These efforts enhanced mutual trust and operational collaboration.

Pakistan-China partnership hits new heights

Pakistan and China strengthened their “all-weather strategic partnership” through CPEC 2.0 and multiple high-level agreements. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif signed deals worth over $8.5 billion, covering energy, technology, industrial projects, agriculture, and regional connectivity. Key initiatives included quantum technology cooperation and the launch of five new development corridors, reinforcing a durable, multi-dimensional alliance.

Active role in Gaza peace efforts

Pakistan maintained a proactive stance in supporting Palestinian rights and regional stability. Key milestones included endorsing the US-backed Hamas peace plan, advocating ceasefire implementation, and condemning violations by Israeli forces in Gaza. Pakistan consistently used its diplomatic influence to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian aid, highlighting its principled role in Middle East diplomacy.

Strengthened Pakistan-Iran relations

State visits, high-level meetings, and economic agreements defined a strong year in Pakistan-Iran relations. Iranian Parliament publicly expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s diplomatic support, especially during Israel-Iran tensions in June 2025. Bilateral trade exceeded $3 billion, with cooperation spanning border security, energy, trade, agriculture, and cultural exchange. Key meetings in Tehran and Islamabad reinforced political trust and strategic collaboration.

Pakistan-Turkey relations reach new milestones

The historic bonds between Pakistan and Turkey were reinforced in 2025. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Islamabad in February, resulting in 24 agreements and memoranda across trade, defence, energy, culture, education, and health sectors.

In July, both countries committed to expanding trade to $5 billion, enhancing defence cooperation, and establishing special economic zones, turning brotherly relations into a strategic partnership.

Afghanistan policy gains regional support

Pakistan’s principled stance on Afghanistan – focusing on border security, counter-terrorism, and regional sovereignty – received backing from the UN, China, Russia, and Iran. During the UN General Assembly in September, Pakistan co-signed a declaration ensuring Afghan soil would not be used against other nations. Pakistan also pressed the Afghan Taliban to curb cross-border terrorism, reinforcing its role as a stabilising force in South Asia.