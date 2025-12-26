Karachi Board announces Intermediate Part-I Science General Group results 2025

Controller of Examinations Zarina Rashid said that 19,212 candidates were registered for the Science General Group examinations, out of which 18,813 appeared in the exams.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The results of the Intermediate Part-I Science General Group annual examinations for 2025 have been announced.

The results were announced by Chairman Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, Fakir Muhammad Lakho, during a ceremony held at the Inter Board Karachi committee room. Special Secretary of the Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, Suhail Anwar Baloch, was also present on the occasion.

Controller of Examinations Zarina Rashid, while sharing the details, said that 19,212 candidates were registered for the Science General Group examinations, out of which 18,813 appeared in the exams.

A total of 9,678 candidates passed all six papers, 3,542 passed five papers, 2,353 students passed four papers, 1,405 passed three papers, 860 passed two papers, while 580 candidates passed one paper.

Chairman Fakir Muhammad Lakho said that for the first time in the history of the Inter Board Karachi, the Mathematics paper for the Science General Group was conducted under the e-marking system. The paper was evaluated through e-marking based on a modern rubrics system, ensuring transparency, accuracy and quality.

He added that Inter Board Karachi is continuously taking steps to modernize the examination system.

He further said that in the annual examinations of 2026, more Intermediate examination papers will be evaluated through the e-marking system.

